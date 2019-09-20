Okaikoi North spends GHc3,500 on sanitation every week-MCE

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, Mr. Boye Laryea, has disclosed on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the municipal assembly spends GHc3, 500 on weekly basis to improve upon sanitation in the municipality especially Lapaz and its environs.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong the host, the MCE said his major priority after he was appointed was to improve the poor sanitation in the municipality and the efforts were draining the finances of assembly.

Mr. Boye Laryea further disclosed the municipal assembly organizes weekly sanitation exercise as part of efforts to make his municipality the cleanest in Ghana.

He bemoaned the negative attitude of residents who dump waste indiscriminately into gutters and along the shoulders of the road.

He said he has taken the bold decision by sanctioning offenders who have been caught in such acts.

The MCE said he first introduced on the spot punishment where people caught were made to sweep the locations they dumped their waste.

However, that did not deter them hence he took the bold decision to take such offenders to court to serve as a deterrent to others.

‘’When I took over office, I have p0ut in place measures As part of measures to curb the indiscipline in sanitation matters facing the municipal assembly. We have trained people who keep watch of the town on a regular basis. They have been asked to arrest persons who would dump refuse into drains or at wrong places. Offenders have been sent to court and after being found guilty, they were dragged to gutters or other drainages in their places of residence and made to collect the refuse in them.’’

Confirmed in 2018, the MCE said he had engaged with traditional and religious leaders on issues bordering on the development and wellbeing of the municipality and people.

According to him, he discovered several anomalies such as poor drainage systems, poor sanitation issues, sale of commodities on streets and pavements, among others, when he took over office but has taken the steps to address them.

He said he has also stopped the construction of some buildings that were being put up without permits and also ensured that items placed on sale on pavements and streets were evacuated with immediate effect.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

