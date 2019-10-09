Obrafour to organize free street jam, a charity concert to mark 20th anniversary

One of Ghana’s most respected rappers, Obrafour, has hinted he will organize a free concert as part of his 20th anniversary in the music scene.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said his decision to hold the free concert is to appreciate the support of his fans who have supported his career over the past 20 years.

According to him, he responded to the call by actress Yvonne Nelson for the celebration of the artiste’s ‘Pae Mu Ka’ album.

Yvonne Nelson started a poll on Twitter a few months ago asking Ghanaians if they would want the artiste to stage a concert to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

The tweet drew so much attention with many online portals reporting about the call on Obrafour to organize a concert.

He told Fiifi Pratt the street jam would be organized at Taifa, where he started dom.

The musician maintained that everything at the concert would be free.

The street jam is slated for October 19.

Meanwhile, he is also billed to hold his mega concert on November 6, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The proceeds from the concert he explained would go into charity.

Explaining the rationale behind this decision, he said he wants to do something to solidify his legacy and also contribute to the growth of this country.

Obrafour said he has established a foundation with a focus on quality education and since adopted a school at Kwahu Abene where he intends to transform the facility and make it a model school.

For him, it is only through quality education that we can close the gap between the rich and the poor.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

