NYA launches Youth Week Celebration

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Sylvester Tetteh, has said his outfit will out in a place they need measures to promote the rapid development of the Ghanaian youth.

Speaking at the launch of the celebration of the National Youth Week which commences today, the 16th of October through to the 1st of November, 2019 he said the week-long activities will “seek to celebrate the achievements of the youth in all sectors of the economy while highlighting positive efforts being made by the Authority to facilitate youth development.”

The celebration is under the theme, Ghana Beyond Aid: The Youth Factor.

In outlining the details for the celebration he said, the observation of the Youth Week will begin on Friday, the 25th of October, 2019, with Muslim prayers in various mosques across the country.

Management of NYS he disclosed will also pay a courtesy call on the Chief Iman Sheikh Osman Sharubutu for special prayers to be said for the youth of Ghana.

A national and regional ‘Youth-Stay-Healthy’ walk will follow on the 26th of October, 2019.

The walk is targeting to bring together about 15,000 young people.

On Sunday the 27th of October, 2019, special prayers would be said for the youth of the country in all churches and donations will be made to vulnerable groups likes orphanages, persons with disabilities as well as widows in all the 16 regions of Ghana.

The NYA will host the Commonwealth Youth Senior Officials Meeting in Accra from 29th to 30th of October, 2019.

The meeting will deliberate on policy recommendations and progress made at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and the 9th Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting (9CYMM).

It will also provide an opportunity for participants to focus on the emerging regional and global youth development landscape, help identify priorities for action and track the progress of countries on policy recommendations.

The National Youth Week will be climaxed with the African Youth Day Celebration on the 1st of November, 2019, which will involve the National Youth Parliamentary Session.

