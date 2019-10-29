Nsutam Cocoa Farmers in tears over galamsey activities

A group of Cocoa farmers at Nsutam in the Abuakwa South in the Fanteakwa South of the Eastern Region cocoa have lamented the destruction of their farmlands due to illegal mining activities

A group of Cocoa farmers at Nsutam in the Abuakwa South in the Fanteakwa South of the Eastern Region cocoa have lamented the destruction of their farmlands by mining companies.

The group which goes by the name ‘So Mu Yiye’ says if the government fail to take action, they would be deprived of their livelihoods.

Leader of the group, Daniel Ameyo accused landowners in their areas of selling cocoa farms to the mining companies.

The landowners he explained did not sell the land to the farmers, but gave out to them so they will produce the cocoa and share the profits with them.

However, they have started selling our farms to mining companies who are destroying our farms.

He disclosed on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they have over 500 acres hence the need for authorities to address their concerns.

Mr. Ameyo said they have consistently reported the issue to the police, but have since no results.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

