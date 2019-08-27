NPP pumped in money into NDC primaries to have Ras Mubarak & others defeated-Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako (popularly known as Chairman Wontumi) has confessed the party contributed to the defeat of the 9 sitting MPs in the just ended parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Singling out Ras Mubarak, who lost his bid to represent the NDC in Kumbungu come 2020, Chairman Wontumi said the NPP pushed in resources to have him removed from parliament because he was a threat to the ruling party in parliament.

Ras Mubarak had raised concerns over the issue of vote-buying at the primaries.

“As a country, we have to rethink the way we want our politics to go forward. We have seen levels of vote-buying and particularly in the Kumbungu election.”

“Interestingly I have even reported and complained to the BNI to look into the possibility of money laundering. Officially, I have reported to the BNI to look at how people could just share money like crazy so to speak just three days ago”, he had said.

Reacting his concerns, Chairman Wontumi confessed the NPP bought son if the delegates to gave him received from parliament.

“It was part of our storages, we could not have met all the delegates but we managed to use an individual to meet all the other delegates. Ras Mubarak was only making noise but he showed him a bit if our strategy. Prior to their national polls, we told them we (NPP) had identified some persons we wanted to use to champion our agenda. It is part of political strategy. I can not disclose all the strategies but we contributed to Ras Mubarak’s defeat.”

He said in politics, you must identify the weakness of your opponents and find ways to use it against them.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

