Politics

NPP holds parliamentary primaries in ‘orphan’ constituencies today

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding parliamentary primaries in what it terms ‘orphan constituencies’ today (Saturday) September 28.

However, it has put on hold the primaries in six out of 106 constituencies.

In a circular issued by the General Secretary, John Boadu, “compelling reasons” have necessitated the suspension of the primaries in the six constituencies.

The ‘orphan constituencies’ are those with seats held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The primaries in the constituencies which have the party’s representatives as incumbent Members of Parliament are scheduled to be held in Janury, 2020.

The six constituencies not going to the polls today are Chereponi in the North East Region, Krachi West in the Oti Region – where there were no ‘qualified’ aspirants – and Afajato South constituencies in the Volta Region.

The rest are Kpando, Anlo, and Hohoe.

