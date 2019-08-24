NPP clears 273 aspirants to contest primaries at constituencies without MPs

The National Parliamentary Vetting Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has approved a total of 273 aspirants to contest 106 constituencies (the orphan constituencies) where they do have a member of parliament.

A letter issued by the Director of Research Mr. Evans Nimako said: ‘’Please, inform the following prospective parliamentary aspirants that the National Parliamentary Vetting Committees (NPVCs) have recommended them to National Executive Committee to be cleared to contest the primaries. ‘’

Meanwhile, the letter has directed persons who did not have their names published to petition the National Appeals Committee.

‘’Unsuccessful aspirants whose names are not published may petition the National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC) for consideration,’’ it said.

Out of the number, only 16 are females with the remaining figure being men.

The party has settled on September 28 to either select or elect parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general election in constituencies where the party does not have a sitting Member of Parliament (MP).



However, primaries for constituencies where the party has sitting MPs have been deferred to a later date.



These decisions were arrived at by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), pursuant to Article 12 of the NPP’s constitution, at a meeting held on Monday.



The National Council, which also met after the NEC confab at the same venue, decided to hold presidential primaries sometime early next year, in line with Article 13 of the party’s.

