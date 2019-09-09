‘Notorious Landguard’ arrested in Kokrobite

The Kokrobite District Police Command has arrested a suspected and notorious land guard A notorious land guard.

Weapons including a gun and a knife were retrieved from after he was arrested.

According to the residents at Kokrobite, the suspected land guard by name Armah Faith has been harassing them by extorting money from them every day.

He was arrested at Tube a community closer to Kokrobite.

Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare who filed the report said the police have confirmed the arrest of ‘’this notorious land guard’’.

His arrest came as a relief to us because we suffered in his hands for too long, a resident to Nana Yaw Asare.

The Police have also promised to fight against activities in of land guards in the area to make the place very peaceful and calm.

The residents have also charged acting IGP James Oppong Boanuh to let the law deal with this notorious land guards.

Parliament a few months ago passed Vigilantism and Related Offences, Bill.

The Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, 2019 applies to a person who participates in the activities of a vigilante group that is associated, related, connected or affiliated to a political party; a person who acts as a land guard and a person who engages in other acts of vigilantism. It also seeks to disband political party vigilante groups within one month of its passage into law.

The minimum jail sentence for an offender who is prosecuted for offences related to land guarding is 10 years.

The need for the Vigilante Law is in fulfillment of a pledge by Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, during the presentation of the February 2019 State of the Nation Address, to cause Parliament to enact legislation to deal with acts of vigilantism in the country.

It was occasioned by the bloody clash between National Security Operatives and Members of the National Democratic Congress on January 31, 2019, Ayawaso West Wuogon By-election.

