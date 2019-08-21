No Artiste In Ghana has suffered more than me – Too Much

Actor Too Much of Junka Town says there is no actor or artiste who has hustled and suffered like him.

Recounting the challenges he has gone through, the popular actor and social media sensation (originally known as Ibrahim Iddrisu) said he does not think there is any artiste in Ghana that can say he struggled like him before.

It is based on this the actor said he does not forget his beginning and the role God has played in his life.

Speaking in an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Too Much said he has gone through a lot of pain before breaking through.

The interview got emotional and the host had to wait for some minutes before the interview continued.

He encouraged Ghanaians not to lose focus but continue to trust in God, believe in themselves and pray so their efforts would be rewarded.

Recounting his past Too Much of Junka Town fame disclosed that, his father died while he was very young and that was when the hustle started.

Too Much of Junka Town fame said he travelled to Togo to sell Chicken to pay his school fees because he had no one to support him.

Again the comic actor and artiste from Takoradi revealed he has been through a lot but in all he is grateful to God for how far he has brought him and where he is taking him to.

‘’I have struggled but when I remember how God has blessed my hustle, I always express my gratitude to him.’’

Well, actor Too Much of Junka Town and also a friend of Castro revealed that music is rather fetching him money than acting.

By: Christopher A. Ranson

