NMC appoints new heads for GBC and New Times Corporation

The National Media Commission in consultations with President Akufo-Addo has appointed Prof. Amin Alhassan and Mr Frederick Amissah as Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and the Managing Director of the New Times Corporation respectively.

The appointments are in accordance with Article 168 of the Constitution (1992) and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, (1994) Act 449, the NMC said in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, George Sarpong.

Biography of Prof Alhassan

Prof. Amin Alhassan is a development communication expert.

He previously worked with GBC Radio News, and the Ghana News Agency after graduating from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. He has Masters and Doctoral degrees in Communication Studies from Tampere University in Finland and Concordia University in Montreal.

He is currently the Principal of the Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies. He has taught at the International School of Social Science in Finland, McGill University in Montreal and York University in Toronto.



Prof. Alhasan joined the University for Development Studies, Nyankpala Campus as Foundation Dean for the Faculty of Agribusiness and Communication Sciences where he led a team of faculty to introduce Communication programmes at the Diploma and Degree levels.

He has served and represented UDS in various capacities, including serving for two terms as UDS Governing Council Member.

Between May 2016 and February 2017, he was appointed Chairman of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to restore order at Wa Polytechnic following a protracted administrative and labour crisis in the school.

Prof. Alhassan has consulted for a number of local and international development organizations including USAID, CIDA and DfID.

He is also a founding member of the Communication Educators Association of Ghana (CEAG). Prof. Alhassan has authored and edited three books and several peer-reviewed book chapters and journal articles in Journalism, Mass Communication and Development Studies.

Biography of Mr Amissah

Mr Frederick Amissah is the lead consultant for Bizturnaround Consultancy and a multiple award-winning sales leader with more than 17 years experience in developing startups and implementing new initiatives that lead to organizational growth.

He is the immediate past Country Director of Herbalife Nutrition Ghana Limited. He has worked with major international companies including British American Tobacco, Diageo – Guinness Ghana Breweries, Coca Cola Bottling Company, Globacom and Herbalife Nutrition of Ghana in different capacities.

He holds a BSc. (Agriculture) from KNUST, a Master’s in Business Administration – Marketing from GIMPA, and a diploma in Strategic Marketing Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, UK.

He is a member of CIMG, Project Management Institute and the Young African Leaders Initiative Network (YALI).

He was inducted into the West African Nobles Forum WANF as an eminent West African when he won the CEO magazine’s Titan-Building Nation’s awards at both the Country and West African Regional levels.

Frederick was also adjudged “Marketing Person of the year” at the West African Regional Magazine Achievers Awards in Lagos, Nigeria, in October 2015.

Source: Graphic Online

