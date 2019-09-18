Nigeria arrests suspects over hotel serial killings

Nigerian police have arrested two suspects in connection with hotel serial killings in the southern city of Port Harcourt.

At least eight women have been found strangled in different hotel rooms in Nigeria’s oil capital in Rivers state since July.

Outrage over the killings has prompted a social media campaign – using the hashtags #ProtectPHWomen and #ProtectPhGirls – to demand that the authorities do more to stop them.

Police told the BBC that one man was arrested after a tip-off that he had offered around $80 (£70) to spend the night with a woman.

The other suspect had been arrested in Kaduna in central Nigeria.

Rivers state police chief Mustapha Dandaura says a special task force – including the region’s police, hotel associations and tourism board – had been set up to improve security at hotels.

Any hotel in the state that did not comply with new guidelines, which include installing CCTV cameras and asking guests for documentation when registering, would be closed down, he said.

Source: BBC

