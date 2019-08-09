NHIAS to pay all outstanding arrears by August ending-CEO

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has said it would pay all outstanding arrears by August end.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, made the disclosure.

According to her, claims for 2019 are being processed for payment as well.

She encouraged service providers to always forward their concerns to NHIA for redress.

Her disclosure is coming following threats by service providers to sue government over arrears owed them.

“We have been in talks with the Ministry of Finance and we have reconciled everything from the inception of the scheme to date looking at the levy. We have all agreed on what areas need to be paid that have accumulated over the years. So that is being made available to us now and going forward, we are getting the monthly payment from the levy so we shouldn’t get into this situation again. It has happened over the years and it shouldn’t happen again. As we speak, we are paying claims of those who visited hospitals in 2018. We expect to pay everything within this month of August,” she indicated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

