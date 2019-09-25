Newly appointed NYA boss & deputies tour project sites

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer for the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr. Sylvester Tetteh and his two deputies, Mr. Nelson Owusu Ansah and Akosua Manu have begun touring some NYA facilities at Kpone, Afienya, and Agbobloshie to get first-hand information on some government projects being implemented by the outfit.

The first site to be visited was at the Kpone Katamanso where 2.4 acres of land given to the government by the Kpone Traditional Council to build a training center to train the youth in skills and vocational training since 1975 have encroached.

Speaking at the office of the Kpone Traditional Council to officially introduce himself as well as his two deputies, he said the government has intentions to reclaim the land from encroaches to start the long-awaited project.

The second site was at the Afienya Youth Leaders and vocational training institute, where he pledged to retool the facility to help in training the youth.

Speaking in a separate interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm after his visitation, he said efforts were underway to fence the land and preserve it for the intended purpose.

He said the purpose of the land is to establish a training centre where the youth in the area, would be trained on how to repair and manufacture outboard motors.

He hinted the NYA would have to engage with international partners towards this initiative.

He promised to work in accordance with aid down procedures to give hope to the Ghanaian youth.

He added the NYA will turn it’s attention to training the youth in Afienya in carpentry, welding, masonry, and other skills.

The NYA boss said under his leadership, all 11 centres of training across the country, would be retooled to meet the standard required to train the youth with the needed skills requires for the job market.

Mr. Mensah took over from Mr. Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri, who was sacked along with his two deputies over procurement breaches.

Mr. Nelson Owusu Ansah and Akosua were also appointed as new deputies for Operations and Finance respectively by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

