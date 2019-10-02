New cocoa price is an insult to us-Farmers roar

Cocoa farmers at Sefwi Bodi, Juaboso and Akontombra are unhappy about the new producer price of cocoa, which was announced on Tuesday.

The farmers in a statement said the new price was not the best considering they have termed as economic hardship, higher cost of living, a higher increase in electricity bills, communication service tax, bad environment for business activities and among others, under the ruling New Patriotic Party.

A statement issued by the farmers said: ‘’Since this government assumed office in 2017, there is no pesewa added to cocoa price for two years but to make an increment in 2019/2020 cocoa season, the government added only gh40 and It is a fact that in the Last 3 years Nana Addo’s government has only added 40 Ghana cedis to the existing price of 475 which we understand it as a cheat and way of stealing farmers.’’

According to the farmers, ‘’ If the government had added the premium receipts to FOB price of cocoa, the price per bag of cocoa as at today would have been not less than ghc800. Let us also note that, if the government has even overlooked premium receipts and rogue farmers, the cocoa price for farmers should have been ghc630. We haven’t forgotten how President Mahama government increased producer price of cocoa for 2016/2017 to ghc475 indicating an increase of ghc263 over his 4 year period from our late president Atta Mills ghc212.’’

The producer price of cocoa in Ghana has been increased by 8.42 per cent.

By this increment, the price of a 62.5-kilogramme bag of the commodity of GH¢475 has moved to GH¢515 for the 2019/2020 cocoa season.

“The government has decided to increase the price of cocoa by 8.42 per cent. Consequently, a tonne of cocoa will attract a price of GH¢8,240 and a bag of cocoa will attract a price of GH¢515,” a Minister of State at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Dr Nurah Gyeile, announced in Sunyani yesterday.

Below is their full statement (unedited)

Press release (2/10/2019)

To all media houses

COCOA FARMERS REJECT PRODUCER PRICE OF COCOA FOR 2019/2020 COCOA SEASON.

Cocoa farmers of sefwi Bodi, Juaboso and Akontombra are unhappy about the new producer price of cocoa announced by Nana Addo’s government in this economic hardship, higher cost of living, higher increase in electricity bills, communication service tax, bad environment for business activities and among others. Since this government assumed office in 2017, there is no pesewa added to cocoa price for two years but to make an increment in 2019/2020 cocoa season, the government added only gh40 and It is a fact that in the Last 3 years Nana Addo’s government has only added 40 Ghana cedis to the existing price of 475 which we understand it as a cheat and way of stealing farmers.

To be sincere and honest to cocoa farmers, government of Ghana over the years considered some factors that determine producer price of cocoa, these are some of the factors;

a. World market price (Free On Board price of cocoa).

b. Premium receipts (quality of cocoa produce)

c. The exchange rate (cedi and dollar relationship)

d. Cost of Operation

All things being equal, the exchange rate is favourable for huge producer price of cocoa. To expand and explain the above factors , the FOB price of $2300 secured for the 2019/20 crop year is higher than the 2018/19 price of $2200. We should be mindful of the fact that Ghana through forward sales has sold the 2019/20 produce, even though we are yet to harvest.

Now let us do this basic mathematics by using our exchange rate.

PREMIUM INCLUSIVE

a. 2016/17 cocoa season, $1=gh3.9

FOB price+Premium $2950 (Per tonne which is 16 bags), so gh3.9×$2950=ghc11,505

Value in ghc11,505

NOTE, NO PREMIUM ADDED

b. 2019/20 cocoa season, $1=gh5.3

FOB price-Premium $2300 (Per tonne which is 16 bags), so, gh5.3×$2300=ghc12,190

Value in ghc12,190

If government had added the premium receipts to FOB price of cocoa, the price per bag of cocoa as at today would have been not less than ghc800. Let us also note that, if government has even overlooked premium receipts and rogue farmers, cocoa price for farmers should have been ghc630

We haven’t forgotten how President Mahama government increased producer price of cocoa for 2016/2017 to ghc475 indicating an increase of ghc263 over his 4 year period from our late president Atta Mills ghc212

Thank you

Signed;

Simon Akeleke Asante (0240678970)

Alexander Adu Quist (0542091360)

Ammonia (0242974429)

Stephen Baidoo (0240803370)

Opoku Gyasi (0242207561)

Atta Donkor (0245931331)

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

