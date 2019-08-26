NDC will win back Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfrom seat-NDC elected candidate

The candidate elected by delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to represent the party in the parliamentary race in the Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfrom in 2020, has vowed to unseat the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Alexander Akuoko told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that his message was bought by the delegates and was sure of victory in 2020.

The candidate said the seat was formerly for the NDC but they lost it to the NPP in 2016 due to some few mistakes.

‘’But we have started our campaign to win the back the seat. We have started putting in place measures to win our seat back. Our major goal is to campaign vigorously to ensure that former President John Dramani Mahama wins the 2020 presidential race,’’ he said.

