Politics

NDC Tempane Parl Candidate dies

0

The National
Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Tempane Constituency
in the Upper East Region, David Adakurugu has passed on, Rainbowradioonline.com
has gathered.

The candidate died in
Tamale in the Northern Region at about 12:00 am on Friday after a short
illness.

NDC’s Tempane Constituency Chairman,
Iddrisu Atamde confirmed the story.

You might also like..

Nana Addo must seek forgiveness for failing to reduce fuel…

Tunisian presidential candidate ‘to stay in…

He described the demise of the candidate as unfortunate and a big blow to the party.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Politics

Nana Addo must seek forgiveness for failing to reduce fuel prices-Jibril

Politics

Tunisian presidential candidate ‘to stay in jail’

Politics

My vision is hinged on Economic Empowerment, Education & Health-NDC Krowor…

Politics

NDC Parl Primaries Nomination Opens in 39 Constituencies

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: