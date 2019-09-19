General News

NDC sues EC over failure to give them a copy of voters’ register

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sued the Electoral Commission over the failure of the commission to provide the party a copy of the 2019 voters register.

National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo addressing the media on Thursday disclosed the party was yet to receive a copy of the voters’ register although the exercise will end on September 20, 2019.

He alleged that the governing NPP has already been provided with a copy of the register.

The voters’ exhibition exercise started on September 10 and was expected to end on September 17 but the EC extended the exercise to September 20, 2019.

The exercise is meant to clean the register ahead of the upcoming referendum on the participation of political district-level district level elections, which will be an opportunity for the about 17 million registered voters to authenticate their details in the register.

It will also be a means to rid the register of unqualified people who got registered between 2012 and this year.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

