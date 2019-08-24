NDC Primaries: Kofi Adams wins bid in Buem

Former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has won his bid to represent the party in the 2020 parliamentary polls in Buem.

Kofi Adams had 388 votes while the incumbent MP for the area; Daniel Kosi Ashaiman trailed behind with 280 votes.

The rest of the contenders; Ibrahim Adams Muniru and Daniel Adeapena polled 95 and 9 votes respectively.

Buem, which used to be in the Volta Region now falls in newly created Oti Region.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

