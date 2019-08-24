Politics

NDC Primaries: Kofi Adams wins bid in Buem

0

Former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has won his bid to represent the party in the 2020 parliamentary polls in Buem.

Kofi Adams had 388 votes while the incumbent MP for the area; Daniel Kosi Ashaiman trailed behind with 280 votes.

The rest of the contenders; Ibrahim Adams Muniru and Daniel Adeapena polled 95 and 9 votes respectively.

You might also like..

Dzifa Gomashie elected as candidate for NDC at Ketu-South

Suhuyini re-elected as NDC candidate for Tamale North

Buem, which used to be in the Volta Region now falls in newly created Oti Region.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Politics

Dzifa Gomashie elected as candidate for NDC at Ketu-South

Politics

Suhuyini re-elected as NDC candidate for Tamale North

Politics

Lawyer Sosu wins race at Madina, Oye Lithur fails at Adentan

Politics

Fmr Executive Secretary to IGP (Rtd) Asante-Apeatu wins race at Wa West

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: