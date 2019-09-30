NDC is aware they cannot win 2020 polls-Rawlings
The National
Democratic Congress (NDC), is aware they cannot win the 2020 elections, former
President Jerry John Rawlings has said.
Addressing the party’s
Cadre’s conference at Ejisu in the Ashanti region Saturday, Mr. Rawlings indicated
that some individuals have bought their way into leadership positions in the
party when they know they cannot win the polls in 2020.
He said “For a Cadres meeting to be taking
place, if we cannot do a serious indent examination of our strength and
weakness then it is not a real Cadres meeting. It’s nice to hear your
determination towards 2020 victory, and yes there are some among us in the leadership
who initially didn’t think after four years you can wrestle power from this
people. And yet, if I may speak frankly, have gone ahead and almost purchased
the power of this party into the pocket and claiming to be aiming into 2020
when I know and some of you should know that their aim is not really towards
2020.
“Because it is not easy to wrestle power from this people in their so called mid-term strike but that natural drift could, may and will come possibly after 8 years. Meanwhile, you have secured 2020 out of the way for yourself, so you will be there knowing down well that you are just using it as a transit when you know 2024 is your target,” Mr. Rawlings said.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal