NDC inaugurates 31-Member legal team

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sworn

into office a 31-member legal committee to assist the party conduct its

affairs.

Chairman of the party, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofu

who administered the oath of office and the oath of secrecy to the legal team

members, admonished the committee members to be circumspect in handling the

party’s internal affairs.

He said: “We have realized from the 2012 elections

outcome and the Supreme Court decision that legal representation and advisor at

every level of the party. There’s a lot of work to do and we have no doubt

these people have the capacity to meet the expectation of the party. I have

been receiving a lot of legal support for free from the legal committee. I

don’t know how I was going to survive the situation that I had gone through. We

believe that you will be able to do more as we prepare towards 2020 elections.’’

Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo further indicated that the newly sworn in members would positively bring their experience and expertise to bear in running and conducting the legal affairs of the party towards the forthcoming 2020 elections.

The 31-member committee has; Cletus A. Avoka with Betty Mould Idrissu, Ken Dzirasah, Larry Adjetey, Bede A Ziedeng, Valerie Sawyerr, Kakra Esamuah, Tony Lithur, Samuel Codjoe, Marietta B. Appiah-Oppong, Domonic Ayine, Chris A. Ackummey, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Bassit B.A Bamba, David Annan, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare, James Agalga, Nancy Amartefio, Samuel Adu-Yeboah, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Abraham Amaliba, George Loh, Victor Adawudu, David Ametefe, Alex Segbefia, Barbara S. Asamoah, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, Baba A. Jamal as members.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

