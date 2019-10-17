NDC accuses Nana Addo of appropriating PDS for himself & party

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has intercepted a fresh document on the PDS deal “which exposes the clandestine efforts of the Akufo-Addo government to appropriate the assets of ECG for themselves.”

According to the party, the intercepted letter shows that “the Akufo-Addo Government has been secretly restructuring the shareholding of PDS on the blind side of Ghanaians in furtherance of their state-capture agenda.”

It is the claim of the NDC that Meralco has off loaded its 30% shares to an unknown company, Meridian Power Ventures Limited which was only incorporated in Hong Kong in June 2018 without recourse to Parliament.

It is therefore demanding answers to these questions:

• Who varied the original PDS shareholding as approved by Parliament without recourse to Parliament?

• Who are the persons behind this new company Meridian Power Ventures?

• how were they selected and by whom?

• what is their financial and technical capacity and on what basis were they selected?

• why the deafening silence of government on the FTI report and their own investigative findings?

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

