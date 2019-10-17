General News

National Election Security Task Force Re-activated

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh who also serves as the Chairman of the National Security Task Force (NESTF) has re-activated the NESTF ahead of impending elections.

At the re-activation ceremony today 17th October, 2019 at the Police Headquarters, the Chairman and some members of the task force took turns to address members on the need to work hard towards a peaceful, free and fair elections.

The task force is made up of Heads of all Security Institutions, Chairman of the Electoral Commission and the Representatives, Research Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MoFARI) and the Ministry of Local Government.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

