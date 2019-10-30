General News

Nana B appointed as Member of NYA Board

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. Henry Nana Boakye (popularly known as Nana B) as a board member of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

A statement signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah said: “The President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in consultation with the Council of State has by letter dated 29th October 2019 nominated Mr. Henry Nana Boakye as a member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Authority (NY).”

The statement also indicated that Nana B is required to serve in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Constitution and the National Youth Act, 939 (2016).

Read below the full statement

APPOINTMENT OF MR. HENRY NANA BOAKYE AS MEMBER OF THE GOVERNING

You might also like..

We’II stop upfront deduction of CST tax on Nov. 26

Minority accuses gov’t of secret recruitment of…

BOARD OF THE NATIONAL YOUTH AUTHORITY

The President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in consultation with the Council of State has by letter dated 29th October, 2019 nominated Mr. Henry Nana Boakye as a member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

This follows the resignation of Mr. Arnold Boateng who also served as a member of the Board.

In view of this, He is required to serve in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Constitution and the National Youth Act, 939 (2016).

–SIGNED
Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP)
Minister

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

We’II stop upfront deduction of CST tax on Nov. 26

General News

Minority accuses gov’t of secret recruitment of personnel into security…

General News

Israeli Embassy suspends consular services over strike action by diplomats

General News

$200 million facility for Accra Resilient & Integrated Development Project gets…

Comments are closed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: