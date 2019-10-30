Nana B appointed as Member of NYA Board

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. Henry Nana Boakye (popularly known as Nana B) as a board member of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

APPOINTMENT OF MR. HENRY NANA BOAKYE AS MEMBER OF THE GOVERNING

BOARD OF THE NATIONAL YOUTH AUTHORITY

The President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in consultation with the Council of State has by letter dated 29th October, 2019 nominated Mr. Henry Nana Boakye as a member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

This follows the resignation of Mr. Arnold Boateng who also served as a member of the Board.

In view of this, He is required to serve in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Constitution and the National Youth Act, 939 (2016).

–SIGNED

Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP)

Minister

