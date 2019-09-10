Nana Addo’s corruption fight has yielded no results-Lecturer

A political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mohammed Abass has said the fight against corruption under President Akufo-Addo has not been convincing enough.

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the issue of corruption was still predominant under this government and the steps taken have not shown Ghanaians any sign that government was committed to the fight.

Mohammed Abass said we have also not seen any difference in the government towards the fight against corruption.

He was of the view we have an element of corruption under this administration, which we must deal with.

He said even in our thinking, we must have a mindset that would help us deal with corruption because we have a long way to go.

The lecturer said the NPP administration had the fight against corruption on top of their agenda, however, the new scandals including the PPA, NYA and the others have exposed the weakness in the administration and its commitment towards the fight against corruption.

He opined that the opposition has a case in saying we have seen any substantive change we would be proud of as Ghanaians.

He was also quick to add he must commend the NPP for flagging corruption as major problem ‘’but these things must reflect through results on the ground. I cannot be bold and say there is anyone who can beat the chest and say we have been able to deal with corruption. There is nothing for us to be proud of as Ghanaians. We want to see results, it would not an overnight fight but we must see results.’’

I’m not a clearing agent-Nana Addo

Speaking at the 2019 Conference of the Ghana Bar Association, in Takoradi, in the Western Region on Monday September 9, 2019, President Akufo-Addo said it was not his job to clear his appointees hence the tag on him as a clear agent would not wash.

“It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing, or of engaging in acts of corruption. My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant enquiry and necessary action. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of leadership on 7th January, 2017. If an appointee is cleared of any wrongdoing, the evidence adduced and recommendations made by these agencies, after the investigations are concluded, are what clear the accused persons, not myself. None of these agencies has ever indicated any pressure from the Executive over their investigations.

Addressing the Bar Conference, President Akufo-Addo stated that “it cannot be the case that people are condemned on the basis of mere allegations. That is the law of the jungle.”

Acknowledging the “orchestrated attempts by my opponents to hang the tag of corruption on the necks of my government and myself, despite all the manifest efforts being made to deal with the phenomenon of corruption”, the President had a simple answer for them.

“It will not work. I did not come into public life to enrich myself,” he stressed.

Cataloguing the allegations of corruption levelled against his appointees, the President indicated that, every single alleged act of corruption is being or has been investigated by independent bodies, such as CHRAJ, the CID, and, in some cases, by Parliament itself.

“From the allegations against the then Minister-Designate for Energy at his parliamentary confirmation hearings; to that against the former CEO of BOST; to those against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff; to the conflict of interest allegations against the Minister for Finance; to the claims of extortion against the Trade and Industry Minister; to allegations of doubling in visa racketeering against the then deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, the then Director General of the National Sports Authority, who, even though exonerated by the CID, later resigned, and the Chairperson of the Board of the National Sports Authority; to the allegations of bribery levelled against the Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining; to the latest involving the suspended acting CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) and the dismissed CEO of the National Youth Authority – they have all been investigated or are being investigated by the authorised institutions of our state, and not by President Akufo-Addo,” he stressed.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

