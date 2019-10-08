Nana Addo writes to CJ over mass failures & reforms in legal education

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has written to the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo over concerns raised by students of the Ghana School of Law.

The letter which was written in May suggested, the students had asked President Akufo-Addo to set up a Commission of Inquiry into their concerns. But he declined.

He, however, assured the student leaders, he would pass on their concerns to the Chief Justice who is the chair of the General Legal Council (GLC), the body that supervises legal education in Ghana.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

