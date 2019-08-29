Nana Addo wants to create an economy ‘Beyond Aid’-Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has underscored that the vision of the government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to create an economy of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’.

Specifically on matters of energy, is to develop a modern, diversified, efficient, and financially sustainable “Energy Economy”, he said.

He made the remarks as the guest speaker at the 11th International Upstream Forum (IUF) which is being hosted in Africa for the first time yesterday [Wednesday].

The forum is to discuss emerging issues confronting the upstream petroleum industry, and to deliberate on the best ways to regulate this highly technical, capital intensive and non-renewable industry.

‘’An energy economy that will ensure that all Ghanaian homes and industries have access to an adequate, reliable, affordable and environmentally-sustainable supply of energy to meet their needs and to support the accelerated growth and development agenda through the accelerated oil and gas exploration and development plan,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Petroleum Commission (PC), lawyer Egbert Faible Jnr says the new action policy, which is its final stages will soon to be outdoored to strengthen Ghana’s position in giving out oil blocks.

‘’He said the new action policy is essentially to attract big and serious companies to come and work in the sector.

He said it is geared towards accelerated production or exploration of our basin.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

