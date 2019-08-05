Nana Addo surviving on Mahama’s remarkable record in the gas sector-Ogbamey

Former Communications Director for Ghana Gas, Alfred Ogbamey says the vision, decision and process to supply industries gas was taken under former President John Dramani Mahama.

The Akufo-Addo’s administration he said was just a beneficiary despite having criticized the projects undertaken by the previous government.

He said under the NDC, policies and initiatives were rolled out at improving and expanding the country’s oil and gas industry for development.

According to him, the NDC increased value for its country and people, taking into consideration the operations of industry players.

He said until the NDC took over under the leadership Mills, the idea of gas production was not something the country had thought of.

‘’It was until Mills and Mahama became president and vice that we saw the need to establish the Ghana Gas Company,’’ he noted.

He recounted how the NPP stood against the establishment of Ghana Gas and the negative reports that followed with projections that the company would blast.

He said the current president is taking credit for the numerous projects undertaken by Mr. Mahama including the recent office complex he inaugurated for Ghana Gas.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, inaugurated the Operational Head Office Complex of Ghana National Gas Company, (GHANAGAS), last week.

The state-of-the-art office complex is expected to deliver first-class gas operations and support services for the country’s gas sector and accommodates the staff of the company who work to ensure reliable and sustainable gas supply for power generation.

President Akufo-Addo, who commended the Board and Management of Ghana Gas for overseeing the project, also applauded the company for the numerous developmental projects it had undertaken in the Western Region, which include a 10.5km asphalt road from Alla-Bokazo to Anokyi.

But commenting on the development, Alfred Ogbamey said all these successes were as a result of the good works and the solid foundation laid by Mr. Mahama.

To him, he was blessed to have been part of the humble beginning of Ghana Gas considering the experiences he gathered.

Former President John Dramani Mahama in 2015 inaugurated the Ghana Gas Plant at Atuabo in the Western Region.

The one billion dollar project was expected to generate about 140 million standard cubic feet of natural gas a day.



The gas processing plant, constructed by Chinese company Sinopec, processes gas from the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Kwame Nkrumah vessel located on the Jubilee oil field, off the coast of Takoradi.

About Ghana Gas

Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) is the nation’s premiere mid-stream gas business company that owns and operate infrastructure required for the gathering, transporting and marketing of natural gas resources in Ghana and internationally.



GNGC although incorporated in July 2011, started official production in November 2014. The company is responsible for producing and prospecting of lean gas, condensate, LPG and isopentanes and further, plays a key role in accelerating the nation’s industrial sector.



Ghana Gas operates on a business model and thus, obtains revenue through processing, transportation and sale of natural gas and natural gas liquids. GNGC currently supplies gas to Volta River Authority (VRA) for power generation.



The company has its headquarters in the nation’s capital, Accra, with the gas plant situated at Atuabo, in the Western region of Ghana. Ghana Gas is a trusted and reliable gas company and contributes to Ghana’s economic development.

Ghana National Gas Company was incorporated with the sole responsibility to build, own and operate infrastructure required for the gathering, processing, transporting and marketing of natural gas resources in the country.

By; Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

