Nana Addo is the Saviour of our time-Ga West MCE

The Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Clement Wilkinson, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the saviour of our time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the President since he was appointed, has performed marvelously well to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

He said the implementation of social intervention policies such as the free senior high school, has brought relief to parents.

The MCE noted that he was grateful for the appointment because as an MCE, he has also performed so well by working on some deplorable roads in the community, provided constituents access to portable drinking water.

The man who is seeking to contest the Amasaman seat on behalf of the New Patriotic Party said: “if there is any MCE that has performed so well within this period, I should be the number one”.

Mr. Wilkinson stressed the need for Ghanaians to ignore the deception of the National Democratic Congress and rather vote for the ruling NPP to continue with their good works.

A vote for the NDC he noted is a vote for corruption and a return to incompetent leadership but a vote for the NPP is a vote for the continuation of exceptional leadership, transparency, and accountability.”

“President Akufo-Addo has worked so well that it has extended to me. He is the Saviour of our time. Without him, we would not have seen these marvelous achievements.”

He described Amasaman as the gateway to Accra saying, “the area is now well developed with a lot of Ghanaians living there”.

He said there are over 350, 000 living in the consistency although the record of voters is 98,000.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

