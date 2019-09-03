Nana Addo is insensitive-NDC jabs over fuel price hikes

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described President Akufo-Addo as insensitive.

The NDC in a statement issued and signed by its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said ”this development will result in a negative ripple effect on the prices of goods and services and further deepen the already dire economic straits of the Ghanaian people.”

According to recent market prices, both petrol and diesel have been increased by GHS0.20 per litre.

“These latest increases translate into the reality that under this callous and clueless Akufo-Addo government, Ghanaians will now have to purchase a litre of petrol for GHS5.39 and a gallon of same for almost GHS25.00 at the pump,” the NDC said in a statement issued by its national communication officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

“Times are truly hard for the Ghanaian. Our economy is on a slippery slope down the abyss, but President Akufo-Addo cares little about his pledge to make life better for our people. A government that truly cares about its people will not be increasing fuel prices at a time when the citizenry are already experiencing excruciating hardships.



