Nana Addo is incorruptible but cannot fight corruption-Akpaloo

‘’President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not corrupt, you cannot tag him as a corrupt president, leader of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has vouched for the president.

The aspiring president said even though there might be corrupt appointees under the president, it does make him [Nana Addo] corrupt as posited by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He asserted in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

He said the attempt by the NDC to tag the president as corrupt based on alleged corrupt deals by his appointees would not wash.

He told the host he believes the man would always win the test on corruption as a person because ‘’I have known him for years and can boldly vouch for his incorruptibility’’.

The comments come in the wake of complaints by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the President has become a clearing agent in corruption cases.

Despite vouching for the president, he was of the firm believe the fight against corruption is an impossible agenda under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC.

He has, therefore, admonished Ghanaians to massively vote for him so he could assume office and nip corruption in the mud.

I’m not a clearing aganet_Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has rubbished accusations of deliberately clearing corruption appointees in his government.

The President believes such accusations against him are unfounded as the agencies tasked to investigate such cases of corruption do their work without any pressure from the executive arm of government.

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Association 2019 Conference in Takoradi on Monday the President said: “It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing, or of engaging in acts of corruption. My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant enquiry and necessary action. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of leadership on 7th January 2017. If an appointee is cleared of any wrongdoing, the evidence adduced and recommendations made by these agencies, after the investigations are concluded, are what clear the accused persons, not myself. None of these agencies has ever indicated any pressure from the Executive over the investigations.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

