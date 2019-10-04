Nana Addo is a ”moral & cultural terrorist”-Minority Jabs over CSE

The Minority in Parliament has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a cultural and moral terrorist over the implementation of the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in basic schools.

Addressing the press on Friday, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said government’s plan to introduce CSE in public schools amounts to “cultural and moral terrorism.”

According to him, the Minority they will “resist” any attempt to introduce CSE which is believed to be subtle conditioning of children to accept same-sex relationships.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says the CSE has not been approved for basic schools.

Addressing the media in Accra on Tuesday, the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, noted that “no teacher was trained on Comprehensive Sexuality Education.”

“The curriculum framework from KG to P6 that has been approved by Cabinet from the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment for use in the development of school curriculum and published on NACA website does not include anything on Comprehensive Sexuality Education.”

“The curriculum that has been developed out of the framework for use by the Ghana Education Service in all public schools and approved by cabinet and as published does not include comprehensive sexuality education. NACA has not approved any material on Comprehensive Sexuality Education as it is not included in the published curriculum framework,” the Minister insisted.

The government and United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) launched the CSE programme in February but the concerns have been raised about the potential for pupils to be given awareness of sexuality and LGBTQ issues at too early a stage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

