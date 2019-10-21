Nana Addo & his NPP are unrepentant proud thieves-JOY

Mr. Jacob Osei Yeboah aka JOY the 2012 and 2016 independent presidential candidate has described the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as thieves.

JOY told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the Nana Addo led administration is full of a bunch of ”unrepentant proud thieves”.

He was reacting to the termination of the controversial Power Distribution Services (PDS) pact.

JOY said the PDS agreement was clear thievery, which could have been prevented but the government failed to heed to advice.

To him, the deal is a disgraceful venture of open thievery.

The president and his vice would have been impeached if Ghana was a serious country, he roared.

The MIDA board should be dissolved, and each member investigated for prosecution, he noted.

He stressed ”Parliament should begin the process of impeachment of the Vice President, Bawumia and subsequently, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo immediately for their approval and oversight support of this rotten egged corruption scandal of PDS.”

The government of Ghana has terminated its concession deal with Power Distribution Services Limited regarding the distribution of electricity in Ghana.

A letter dated 18 October 2019 signed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said: “Following consultations with Government, we wish to emphasise that Government remains strongly committed to the Compact and to private sector participation in the Electricity Company of Ghana.

“We also wish to reiterate the position communicated to the CEO of the MCC by the President of Ghana during their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23rd to the effect that, the current concession had to be terminated in view of the facts uncovered regarding the failure by PDS to satisfy conditions precedent under the relevant transaction documents AND, however, that every effort would be employed to ensure a suitable replacement within the relevant timelines in order to complete the Compact.

“The Government decision to terminate the PDS concession and find a replacement in a timely manner to successfully conclude the Compact is based on two key points: First of all, it is Government’s view that the meeting between the CEO of MCC and the President of Ghana produced an understanding that the existing concession would be discontinued and a concession restoration and restructuring plan executed within existing timelines and in any event before December 31, 2019. It is worth recalling that following this understanding Mr. Cairncross and President Akufo-Addo shook hands and committed to expeditiously putting the understandings into effect. Following the meeting, however, MCC sent an implementation plan, which in our opinion did not accurately reflect the outcome of the New York meeting.

“Secondly, the facts detailed below clearly justify the discontinuance of the current concession which, it should once again be emphasised, does not in any way diminish the Government of Ghana’s commitment to private sector participation in Ghana’s energy sector. Indeed, Government intends to see this PSP through in a manner that respects due process and fidelity to the relevant transaction documents and underlying Compact”, it said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

