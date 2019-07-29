AUDIO: Nana Addo has protected public purse as promised-Finance Minister

The Finance Minister has indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his promise of protecting the public purse.

The administration he said has entrenched fiscal discipline through the strategic allocation of resources.

He said the efficiency in the use of public funds as well as enhancing transparency and accountability in the management of the public purse.

‘’Candidate Akufo-Addo promised to protect the public purse and that is exactly what we’ve been doing,’’ he touted.

To highlight that point, the minister said in the space of 31 months, contracts the Akufo-Addo administration has made savings of 2.75 billion.

He said the government has successfully existed the IMF Programme with the last review completed.

He said government had to make some difficult choices to correct the challenges that led us to the IMF under the previous NDC administration.

He was of the view that the decisions taken buy government will safeguard the interest of Ghanaians and ‘’the president thank the people for bearing with us’’.

Economic management he said is about making difficult choices and putting the national interest above populist, self-solving and short-term choices.

The sheer successes achieved so far he noted attest to the fact that the NPP has utilised the limited resources that they were entrusted with.

