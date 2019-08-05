Nana Addo has failed the media despite his good record in the past-Ogbamey Tetteh

A senior Journalist and immediate past Communication Director of the Ghana Gas Company Limited, Alfred Ogbamey has expressed disappointment in President Nana Akufo-Addo over attacks on journalists under his watch.

He said the media and journalists have come under serious threats with the death of Ahmed Huseine-Suale whose investigative work led to the serious overhaul in the sports industry.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 86.5Fm, he said, I still remain shocked over these attacks under Akufo-Addo because he was a fighter of media freedom.

He recounted some cases the president had fought and the principles he stood for towards media freedom.

He said the president represented media personalities including himself in the past and so when he became president, we expected these principles to reflect under his leadership but the attacks on media freedom under Nana Addo have destroyed the principles he stood for.

According to him, for the first time in the history of Ghana, a journalist has been assassinated.

Alfred Ogbamey said the situation has forced some media personalities to remain mute and refused to criticize the current president for fear of their lives.

He said some have received death threats, others have also lost their jobs.

“It is shocking that these things are happening Nana Addo. The media fraternity is shocked that these things are happening under Nana Addo. He has refused to talk or comment on these issues and so people are shocked”

“We have witnessed a turbulent period for the media in Ghana under Nana Addo. There is a creeping state of insecurity for journalists. We have recorded a number of attacks on press freedom and a recent study by the Media Foundation for West Africa have pegged the number at 44.”

Alfred Ogbamey has, therefore, called on all the stakeholders, especially the president, to take urgent steps to arrest the situation.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

