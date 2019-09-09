Nana Addo has done so well in fighting corruption-Rt. Rev Ayensu

Rt. Rev. Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu has asked Ghanaians to commend President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his approach towards the fight against corruption.

Commenting on the dismissal of the National Youth Authority CEO and his two deputies and the suspension of the Public Procurement Authority boss, he said the president has shown he was committed to the fight against corruption.

The man of God who is n charge of the Dzorwulu Circuit said it does not matter the number of scandals recorded, rather the approach in dealing with them was the most important.

He noted corruption is a canker that must be dealt with and a courageous leader is needed to do that and he believes the ruling government has put in place measures to deal with them.

The president he said when he campaigned in 2016, campaigned on dealing with corruption and from what he has done so far, I can say he has done his best. He hates corruption and has done something to show he was against the canker,’’ he added.

When asked about the performance of the appointees he said some key ones are doing well and from his assessment, he believes some of them including the Railways Minister Joe Ghartey, Agric Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Depaah are doing marvellously well.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said he has done his best in the fight against the canker.

Speaking at the 2019 Ghana Bar Association Conference, he said where prosecutions are called for, they have been or will be initiated. The way against corruption will not be won overnight, but, with political will be won.

He said many of the actions taken by his administration in dealing with alleged acts of corruption, and much of the narrative I have outlined, were unheard off in times past. The days when the ‘’punishment’’ of erring public officials was their relocation to the presidency are over.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

