Nana Addo does not have a heart for criticisms hence media attacks-Mahama

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani, has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo over attacks on media houses and journalists in general.

According to him, our press freedom credentials are on the downslide because journalists don’t feel safe under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

He said it has become the habit of the government to come after journalists that criticize his administration.

Answering a question from a social media user on his take on the closure of Radio Gold and XYZ, he said the president shut them down because he felt they were criticizing his administration and saying things he did not like.

He said the bottom line of shutting the two stations was because the stations were perceived as anti-government and pro-NDC.

Mr. Mahama said the president must feel very embarrassed for the closure of the stations.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) he felt should have given the two stations an opportunity to rectify the anomalies within the confines of the law instead of the shutdown.

He has also predicted the tribunal responsible for hearing the case have its judge resign and felt it was all part of efforts to keep the stations shut.

He encouraged the president to accept criticisms in good faith instead of harassing journalists.

“I was criticized by many journalists and many stations but the point is, if you want to consolidate our democracy, you must have a big heart to accept criticisms but unfortunately, this president cannot accept criticisms…It is a bad narrative that this government is taking us through and I think the president should wake up and listen and so something about it, ” he lamented.

He was engaging with Ghanaians on his first-ever Facebook live interaction.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

