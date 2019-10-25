Sports

Nana Addo Congratulates Kurt Okraku

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the newly elected Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku.

The President took to twitter after Kurt Okraku was declared winner and sworn-in to congratulate him.

”I extend warm congratulations to Mr. Kurt E. S. Okraku on his election as the 24th President of the Ghana Football Association. He has earned the confidence and trust of the football fraternity, and his victory is well-deserved,” he tweeted.

By: Rasjhid Obodai Provencal

