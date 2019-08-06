NAM1 to get bail without sureties showing evidence of owning properties worth Gh¢1 billion

The Accra Circuit Court has varied the bail conditions of the Chief Executive of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1, by removing the condition that the sureties must show evidence of owning properties worth the bail sum of Gh¢1billion.

Graphic Online’s court reporter, Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson reports that the court, however, did not change the bail sum of Gh¢1 billion.

NAM 1 is standing trial over allegations of defrauding more than 16,000 people of Gh¢1.6billion.

The court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, varied the bail terms Tuesday morning – August 6, 2019 – following an application by counsel of NAM 1, Mr Kwame Boafo Akuffo.

Bail

On July 26, 2019, the court granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of Gh¢1billion with five sureties, three to be justified.

He was also ordered to report to the police every Wednesday.

Graphic Online

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

