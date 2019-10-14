NAM 1 has promised to pay us before Christmas-Menzgold Customers

Chairman of the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers Mussan Timothy Binob told on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they expect to receive their investments with Menzgold before the Christmas celebration.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said Nana Appiah Mensah (popularly known as NAM 1) the CEO of Menzgold, assured them they will receive their investments.

According to him, the fact that they’ve kept quiet does not mean they have forgotten about their money.

However, we want to remain calm and hold NAM 1 by his word and see if he will indeed pay us as he has promised.

NAM1 said at a press conference in Accra on Monday, 19 August 2019 that he understands the anxiety and frustrations the customers have had to endure since the troubles of the company started last year, but assured them that all the problems will be solved for their deposits to be paid.

“To the staff body of all our companies, I couldn’t have been more proud of you for standing resolute in the face of adversity. I encourage you to continue to stand strong as we navigate the path of soon meeting up to the demands of our cherished customers.

“To our Menzgold customers, we note that you have experienced an increased level of anxiety and concern, but have been extremely understanding and patient with us through these trying times. We continue to recognise and respect your sacrifice; please remember that your patience and support for us is not an entitlement, but something we earned by the way we worked with you diligently over the past years. I can assure you that it would pay off favourably, soon.

“Together, we are very conscious of our responsibilities toward you our cherished esteemed customers and we will do everything we can to individually and collectively meet your expectations,” he said.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

