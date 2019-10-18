NABCO is a marvellous policy but badly implemented-NDC Man

A communicator with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Osei Tutu has described the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) as a great policy but poorly executed.

He said the ruling government has failed to execute the NABCO policy to meet the purpose for which it was launched.

He has challenged the government to provide details on the various sectors of the economy where the NABCO trainees were sent.

”Any intervention that would provide job opportunities for the youth is the best, but my problem is that it has not lived up expectation,” he said.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged the Module Implementation Partners (MIPs) to employ trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme first when employment opportunities arise.

Speaking at the 1st anniversary of the inception of NABCO, on Thursday, 17th October 2019, at the National Theatre, President Akufo-Addo commended the MIPs for their partnership of the scheme and appealed to them to recognise and reward the sacrifices made by trainees.

“They should be the first to be considered when opportunities for permanent employment come up. Indeed, as the economy of our nation grows rapidly, largely as a result of competent management and appropriate policies, many more employment opportunities will be generated,” the President said.

He continued, “Through what we collectively aspire to achieve, and the steps currently being taken, I am left in no doubt that we can be a nation reliant on our creativity, hard work, sense of enterprise, and spirit of innovation.”

Commenting the first anniversary celebration, the NDC communicator said the funfair was a waste of public resources and needless.

”Former President Kufour did not organize a funfair to celebrate the first anniversary of the introduction of the school feeding programme. The anniversary celebration for NABCO was a waste of state resources. We need to see evidence where the trainees were employed. That is what we want to see, not the funfair,” he said in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

He said if indeed NABCO had chalked remarkable success, the beneficiaries would not be embarking on a demonstration over unpaid arrears.

He indicated the failure to pay the beneficiaries is a dangerous recipe to encourage corruption.

About NABCO

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems.

The focus of the initiative will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilization and collection.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

