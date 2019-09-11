MzVee terminates contract with Lynx Entertainment

Ghanaian female vocalist MzVee has terminated her contractual relationship with Lynx Entertainment after eight years at the record label.

MzVee originally known as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda in a statement said the

contract between her and Lynx was terminated by mutual consent.

The statement said: “Lynx

Entertainment will always be a strong pillar in my career and so it comes as no

easy task to have to announce my departure from the label. Both parties have

amicably consented with continuous support for each other to part ways moving

forward’’.

“These 8 years with Lynx Entertainment has been absolutely delightful and a blessing and I am glad we still hold our relationship regardless of our decision to part ways. am eternally grateful. In this regard kindly note that all bookings and business enquiries should be thus communicated through my official channels, i.e. my official business email the new management number and my social media handles”.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

