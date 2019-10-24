My sister’s husband, who is a pastor wants to have sex with me-Woman

A young lady [name witheld] is torn between exposing her sister’s husband to her mother or pastor following his sexual advances towards her.

The young lady who has sent a lengthy message top host Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm is seeking for an advice on what to do about her predicament.

In her narration, the lady says the sister’s husband, who is a respected man of God, has expressed love to her despite being married to her sister.

”I have a problem. I am being harassed by my sister’s husband. He claims he fell in love with me months before he got married to my sister. Sokoo, he claims my mom knows about it, and he still loves me.”

The lady said the man comes to her father’s house unannounced and has seen her nakedness more than five times, a situation she lamented over which rather got the man furious.

”He has seen my nakedness more than 5 already. I shouted at him once about my being naked he walked in and he got mad, and asked what was wrong in him seeing me naked.”

