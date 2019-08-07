My Members did not attack Graphic Reporter-Badu Kobi

Founder and General Overseer of the Glorious Wave International Church, Prophet Badu Kobi has denied claims by the Daily Graphic reporter Della Russell Ocloo that members of the church assaulted her.

A statement issued to that effect said, at no point in time did any member of the church engaged in a any physical exchange with the reporter.

“We again emphasize that at no point in time did any single member of the Glorious Wave Church International ever engage in any physical exchange with Madam Russell Ocloo. In effect, she did not follow basic journalistic practice by identifying herself as present for purpose of following up on a story as was claimed.”

The statement went on to ask the reporter to retract what they call lies as well as render and unqualified written apology for attempting to bring the name of the church to disrepute.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

