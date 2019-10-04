My deal with Zylofon Music affected me positively-Becca

Songstress Rebecca Acheampong, known in showbiz as Becca, says her management deal with Zylofon Music, influenced her career positively contrary to claims that she did not shine at the label.

She said every record label she has operated with has one way or the other affected her positively.

Despite stating that there was no way one could have it 100% perfection, the result has been great, she added.

Life to her is not perfect, hence anyone who will tell you life is perfect is a liar.

Zylofon Music she explained, came into her life at the right time, because the label was ”very resourceful”.

She maintained, at some points while she needed to send her songs abroad, it was Zylofon Music that did the magic.

The musician said ”one way or the other they [Zylofon Music], came to serve a purpose. That is why in life, there is a season and purpose to everything. So, they came in and served a purpose even though it was brief.”

The timing was great, and I want to give credit where credit is due.

Meanwhile, she has rejected unfollowing Nana Appiah Mensah aka Nam 1 on her social media handles following the difficulties that hit the gold firm Menzgold.

Becca said those making the claims never followed her on her page because she never had the picture of Nam 1 in the first place and the only time she had his picture was his birthday.

That picture she explained was that of her, Nam 1 and Stonebwoy, which was deleted months before the crisis at Menzgold started.

Background

Becca in 2017 officially signed on to entertainment company, Zylofon Music.

Management of the company formally announced their new signee at their East Legon office in Accra, where her first single under the Zylofon Music label, ‘You & I’ was unveiled.

CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah speaking at the event organized to outdoor Becca thanked the singer for accepting to work with the company. He promised to help push the brand to a notch higher.

The ‘Daakeda’ singer on her side also thanked the media in Ghana for their continued support throughout her 10-year stay in the music industry.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

