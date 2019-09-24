My clients don’t own weapons retrieved over alleged coup plot-Adawudu
The
lawyer representing the three suspects arrested for allegedly plotting to stage
a coup, Victor Adawudu has said all the weapons exhibited by the government belong to
his clients.
Speaking
to the media in court today said his
clients completely deny owning most of the weapons found at the Citadel
Hospital and exhibited by the government to back its claims that his clients
were attempting to destabilise the country.
“They deny it…some
(ammunitions) were found on the premises, as to who owns it, is a different
matter,” Mr. Adawudu said.
A
statement issued by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister said a joint
police and military operation foiled a coup attempt.
Three people including
Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm and his two accomplices – Mr. Ezor Kafui (a local
weapon manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC) were
arrested on Friday.
“The arrest and
seizure come after 15 months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the
activities of the prime suspects and others,” he said in a statement released
on Monday.
“The persons arrested are Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm and his two accomplices – Ezor Kafui (a local weapon manufacturer) and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC).”
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal