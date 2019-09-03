Muntaka to go unopposed in Asawase as contender is disqualified

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of

the oppositional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared Mr. Masawudu

Mubarick disqualified to contest the Asawase constituency primaries for the

2020 parliamentary election.

By this decision, the current Member of

Parliament, Mr. Muntaka Mubarak goes unopposed and for that matter stands

elected as the parliamentary candidate for the Asawase constituency, the statement

noted.

A statement signed by General Secretary of

the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the decision follows the acceptance of

the report of the Committee for Settlement of Outstanding Disputes (the Doe

Adjaho Committee) at a FEC sitting on Tuesday 3rd September 2019.

The statement said the committee was established

to handle petitions emanating from the processes leading to the selection of

parliamentary candidates of the party for the 2020 general elections.

‘’Three of the petitions from the aggrieved

aspirants including Mr. Masawusu Mabarick were referred to the committee.

Two of the petitions relating to Asunafo South and Banda constituencies were amicably settled,’’ the statement added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

