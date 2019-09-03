Muntaka to go unopposed in Asawase as contender is disqualified
The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of
the oppositional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared Mr. Masawudu
Mubarick disqualified to contest the Asawase constituency primaries for the
2020 parliamentary election.
By this decision, the current Member of
Parliament, Mr. Muntaka Mubarak goes unopposed and for that matter stands
elected as the parliamentary candidate for the Asawase constituency, the statement
noted.
A statement signed by General Secretary of
the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the decision follows the acceptance of
the report of the Committee for Settlement of Outstanding Disputes (the Doe
Adjaho Committee) at a FEC sitting on Tuesday 3rd September 2019.
The statement said the committee was established
to handle petitions emanating from the processes leading to the selection of
parliamentary candidates of the party for the 2020 general elections.
‘’Three of the petitions from the aggrieved
aspirants including Mr. Masawusu Mabarick were referred to the committee.
Two of the petitions relating to Asunafo South and Banda constituencies were amicably settled,’’ the statement added.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal