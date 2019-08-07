MoH Inaugurates Board to promote herbal medicine

The Minister of Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu has inaugurated a five-member Governing Board of Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) to promote herbal medicine in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration, Health Minister urged the board to promote national and international collaborations to transfer technology for effective development and utilization of research results and findings in herbal medicine for the benefit of the country.

According to him, the Board should put necessary measures in place to ensure good corporate governance and smooth running of the herbal medicine industry.

Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu who double as Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central in the Bono Region further appealed to the Board to make available the disciplines of their members in the national interest.

He charged the board to educate its members to use modern method to manufacture herbal bitters without using alcohol.

He said government had undertaken a number of interventions in the area of traditional medicine with the aim of increasing the country’s advantage in the area and to ensure that the citizenry consumed only the safest and efficacious herbal products.

The chairman of the Board, Mr. Kojo Odum Eduful on behalf of the Board extended their gratitude to the president for the opportunity to serve the nation.

He gave an assurance the board would work in achieve the purpose for which the board was formed.

He appealed to the government to incorporate herbal medicine into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

