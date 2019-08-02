MoFA gets $8 million grant aid to improve rice value chain in C/R

The Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has accepted a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to fund and improve rice value chain in the Central Region.

The $ 8 million (in grant aid) project will involve provision of modern machinery, constriction of rice milling plant, storage facility, and post harvest technology among others.

The project dubbed ‘’The Project to Improve Rice value chain in the Central Region’’ will be implemented from 2019-2023.

MoFA on behalf of Government of Ghana and KOICA on behalf of the Government of Korea signed the Record of Discussions (RoD), otherwise known as the Memorandum OF Understanding (MoU) today [Friday] to give legitimacy to the project and to initiate project implementation.

The specific location of the project is in Assin Fosu, Assin South, North, Twifo Atti Morkwa and Gomoa East Areas, all in the Central Region.

It is expected that the project will increase rice production and productivity through selection of good varieties and seed distribution, training on cultivation techniques and support of agricultural machinery.

Aside from this, the project is also expected to improve rice quality through the improvement of post-harvest management technology; improve rice quality by improving rice processing technology and improve farmer’s sales price by improving the capacity of farmers’ organization and marketing skills.

Specific deliverables include capacity development, rice seed development, provision of agricultural machinery equipment, and construction of rice milling plant, construction of agricultural storage facility.

The project will work with institutions including Ghana Irrigation Development Authority 9GIDA), Crop Research Institute (CRI) of CSIR, beneficiary municipal/district assemblies in the Central Region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

