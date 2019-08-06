Minority calls on gov’t to ”quickly absorb” 221 Ghanaian medical doctors trained in Cuba

The Minority in Parliament has admonished government to ‘’quickly absorb’’ some 221 Ghanaian medical doctors trained in Cuba.

MINORITY WELCOMES 221 GHANAIAN MEDICAL DOCTORS WHO WERE TRAINED IN CUBA.

The Minority in Parliament would like to welcome back to Ghana the first batch of Ghanaian Doctors who successfully completed an historic 6-year educational experience in Cuba.

We congratulate them for the hard work done, as they have made their friends, relatives, and the entire nation proud by earning these prestigious degrees. Medicine is a difficult but rewarding degree that addresses critical health concerns in Ghana.

Back in 2012, one of the responses of the then NDC administration to the challenge of low doctor/patient ratio was to consider a needs based assessment at the district level. The response to this was to implement a policy that would ensure that at least one Doctor was posted to every District in the country. The idea was therefore to increase the number of Doctors within six years starting from 2012 by training 250 doctors per year so that by 2019 we would start receiving the first batch of the Doctors.

This idea was crystallized through a special arrangement between the Cuban government and the Government of Ghana, and was spearheaded by the then Vice President John Dramani Mahama.

The attitude and characteristics of the Cuban medical/health system made the country the obvious choice. Subsequently, the NDC government led by the late Professor Mills and ably assisted by his then Vice President John Mahama made arrangements for candidates to be selected across the length and breadth of the country to eventually send 250 students for intensive world class training.

Today, so far, 221 of them have returned as qualified medical officers to serve their country. Among them includes Dr. Ahmed Owusu who emerged the Best foreign Doctor.

As we welcome them back we know that they are ready and willing to be posted to the various districts and implement their practical knowledge to ultimately improve the Ghanaian health system.

In the spirit of continuous governance we call on the current government not to frustrate them but rather quickly absorb them into our health sector.

We finally call on the current government to improve the conditions of service for medical doctors in general. We need to address the doctor/patient ratio in order to approach the world class standards that we know Ghana is capable of.

Signed: Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP)

(Ranking Member, Parliamentary Select Committee on Health)

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal





