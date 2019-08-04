Military officer threatens to expose persons trying to bribe him to help them join army

A military officer, Henry Sniper Dunyo, has taken to Facebook to express frustration at appeals by some individuals calling on him to help them get enlisted into the army.

The officer, who was infuriated by these appeals said in a post that he would soon expose such individuals and report them to appropriate authorities for attempting to bribe a security officer.

“Henceforth, anyone who messages me with the intent that I should help him/her get enlisted into wherever will get reported to the appropriate authority for attempting to bribe an officer.”

He was worried the youth of today were unwilling to go through the laid down procedures to get enlisted into the security service, but want to “cut corners” to get enlisted.

“This growing attitude by some lazy and or desperate youths is becoming unfathomable and fundamentally bizarre of a typical Ghanaian people.”

Using himself as an example, the military officer said he never paid a pesewa to get enlisted, rather, he went through the proper channel to get into the service hence the need for the youth willing to get enlisted go through the same process.

“I got enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces without paying 1pesewa to anyone and God is my witness.So why can’t we trust the system and follow due process??”

Read below his full post (unedited)

Why are some of the youths so desperate to get enlisted into the SECURITY SERVICES?

Despite the countless warnings on various communication media about RECRUITMENT FRAUD, people still ask people to help them get enlisted into the services. This growing attitude by some lazy and or desperate youths is becoming unfathomable and fundamentally bizarre of a typical Ghanaian people.

It is not untrue that unemployment rate is high but governments past and present have tried to increase the intake of hard working youths into the security services so why can’t we augment this effort by refraining from the satanic and country killing attitude of cutting corners? Those who succeed in cutting corners end up spoiling the chances of better qualified applicants.

The most unfortunate part is that after joining the services, these ‘bend bend’ officers bring the same attitude of cutting corners into the services and their end,is horrific!!

I got enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces without paying 1pesewa to anyone and God is my witness.So why can’t we trust the system and follow due process??

Henceforth, anyone who messages me with the intent that I should help him/her get enlisted into wherever will get reported to the appropriate authority for attempting to bribe an officer.

RECRUITMENT FRAUD is on the ascendency so let’s be careful!!

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

